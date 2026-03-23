Man arrested, another suspect sought in deadly Virginia basketball court shooting, police say

The Brief One man has been arrested and a second suspect remains at large in the fatal shooting. Five people were shot at the Potomac Shores Parkway basketball court on March 9. An 18‑year‑old man died and four others were injured, police say.



Authorities have arrested one man and are searching for a second in connection with a deadly shooting at a basketball court in Prince William County earlier this month.

Ryan Alexander Butler, 20, of Triangle was taken into custody at his home on March 13 by county detectives and the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He is charged with second‑degree murder, firing into an occupied dwelling, willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, use of a firearm in a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.

READ MORE: Teen killed in shooting at basketball court in Dumfries: police

Police say a second suspect, J’Shaun Zomari Williams, 19, of Gainesville, faces charges including murder, use of a firearm in a felony, firing into an occupied dwelling, willful discharge in a public place, concealed carry, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams remains at large, police say.

Ryan Alexander Butler (left) J’Shaun Zomari Williams (right) (Prince William County Police) Expand

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on March 9 in the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway. Investigators say several people were playing basketball when another group arrived, a confrontation broke out, and gunfire was exchanged.

Officers found one victim at the scene, and a second wounded person was located at a nearby home on Spring Cress Drive. Three additional victims later arrived at area hospitals.

Police identified the man killed as Louis Anthony Boone, 18, of Dumfries. He was found with gunshot wounds and died at the hospital. A 20‑year‑old man from Woodbridge, a 16‑year‑old boy from Dumfries, and two 17‑year‑old boys from Woodbridge were injured in the shooting.

Detectives have charged one of the injured juveniles, who has since been released from the hospital and taken into custody. The investigation remains active, and additional details will be released when available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703‑792‑6500 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.