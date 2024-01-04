Man arrested after pepper-spraying people at Arlington construction site: police

A man was arrested and is facing charges after police say he pepper-sprayed two people at an Arlington construction site following an argument.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near Columbia Pike and S. Oak Street.

Police say David Legg, 37, of Clarence, NY, approached a construction site in the area and started an argument with two people before deploying pepper spray.

Legg fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody by responding officers a short time later.

The victims were treated on scene for exposure.

Legg was charged with two counts of malicious wounding.