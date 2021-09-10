Man arrested after hitting crossing guard with vehicle in Anne Arundel County, police say

A man was arrested after police say he intentionally struck a crossing guard with his vehicle in Anne Arundel County.

The incident happened Thursday morning around 8:45 a.m. near Shetlands Lane and Tam O’Shanter Glen in Glen Burnie.

Officers say the female crossing guard stopped traffic to allow three elementary students to cross the street when a motorist drove toward her and struck her leg before driving off. The guard was in uniform and had on a fluorescent yellow vest with a blinking red light when she was struck. Officials say the guard is considered a part of the Anne Arundel County Police department.

The crossing guard suffered minor injuries. An officer nearby noted the car’s license plate number leading to the arrest of the driver identified by police as 32-year-old Joseph Hernandez.

The incident is still under investigation.