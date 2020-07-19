Man arrested after church stabbing spree in Fairfax County, police say

article

A man is in custody after stabbing two people Saturday inside a Fairfax County church, police say.

32-year-old Chance Harrison of South Riding stabbed a church employee "without provocation" after walking into an event around 3 p.m. Saturday at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, police say.

Police say Harrison stabbed another parishioner who intervened before being detained by members of the congregation, including Fairfax County Chief of Police Edwin C. Roessler Jr.

Both victims were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police say. Roessler also suffered minor injuries during the confrontation.

Harrison is now being held without bond.

He faces charges of two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor assault.

Advertisement

Police did not reveal Harrison's alleged motive.

Anyone with information on the stabbings is asked to call police at 703-246-7800.

RELATED: Fairfax County police chief injured while taking church stabbing suspect into custody