Fairfax County police chief injured while taking church stabbing suspect into custody

Multiple people were injured in a stabbing at a church Saturday afternoon, including Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler.

According to authorities, Chief Roessler was injured while taking the suspect into custody after one of the pastors and a member were stabbed at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly.

Two church members came to the aid of one of the pastors after an attendee attaked the pastor, according to a statement from the church. In the process of defending the pastor, one of the members was also injured.

The pastor and one of the members are currently being treated with non life-threatening injuries. The church said the other member involved sustained injuries that did not require medical attention.

"We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening, the church said in a statement. "Lastly, we want to thank the broader community for their outpouring of concern and support in this time."

Multiple people were in attendance at the time of the incident.

