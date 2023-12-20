Man arrested after caught on video exposing himself on Virginia trail: police

Authorities in Fairfax County have arrested a man they say was caught on video exposing himself over the weekend on a Virginia trail.

Sean Maxwell, 53, of Burke faces indecent exposure charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a person while jogging along the Pohick Stream Valley Trail on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Maxwell (Fairfax County Police Department)

Police say the victim was able to record the incident and show the recording to investigators at the scene. While officers were viewing the video, Maxwell exited the trail and was arrested.

Officers believe Maxwell may have exposed himself on multiple other occasions along the same trail.

Anyone who believes they are a victim, or has additional information, is asked to contact police at 703-644-7377.