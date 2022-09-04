Man armed with knife attempts to abduct woman in Fairfax County, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Police are searching for a man accused of trying to abduct a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning in Fairfax County.
According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded to the incident in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church around 5:00 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators said that a man, armed with a knife, tried to grab a woman who was in the area.
The woman was able to break free from the suspect, and the suspect fled the scene.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a medium build.
Police said he was wearing a blue and white shirt at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call 911.