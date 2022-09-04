Man armed with knife attempts to abduct woman in Fairfax County, police say

Police are searching for a man accused of trying to abduct a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning in Fairfax County.

According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded to the incident in the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church around 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Fairfax Co. Police look for suspect in string of assaults, exposures on W&OD Trail

Investigators said that a man, armed with a knife, tried to grab a woman who was in the area.

The woman was able to break free from the suspect, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a medium build.

Police said he was wearing a blue and white shirt at the time of the incident.

READ MORE: Multiple assault, indecent exposure incidents being investigated along Fairfax County trail

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call 911.