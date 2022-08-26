Multiple assault, indecent exposure incidents being investigated along Fairfax County trail

Police in Virginia are investigating two separate assault incidents, one involving a naked man, that happened Friday along the same trail in two different areas of Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police said the first incident was reported around 8:12 a.m. along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston.

According to police, the victim was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and mile marker 18.5 for the Fairfax County Parkway, when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her around the waist.

The woman broke free from the man's grip and as she turned around she saw the man running toward the 12100 block of Sunset Hills Road with no pants on.

Officers searched the area after the incident, but no suspect was found. The suspect is described as a man who is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, is 30 to 40 years old, has an athletic build, and was wearing a dark-colored headband and yellow exercise vest at the time.

Detectives believe the same suspect also may have exposed himself between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on August 3rd, 15th, and 18th on the same trail.

That investigation comes as police are also investigating an assault and indecent exposure incident on the same trail.

Herndon Police say that incident happened around 3:00 p.m. Friday along the Washington and Old Dominion Trail near Ferndale Avenue in Herndon.

According to Herndon Police, Fairfax County Police are helping with that investigation, and they are investigating whether the Herndon incident is related to the prior incident in Reston.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 703-246-7800 or 703-435-6846.