Man accused of stealing cold, sinus medicine from multiple pharmacies in DC

The Brief D.C. Police are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands from local pharmacies. Police say he stole cold, allergy and sinus medication from multiple stores. No additional information about the suspect has been released at this time.



D.C. police are searching for a man who they say has stolen thousands of dollars worth of cold and sinus medicine from pharmacies in Northwest.

What we know:

According to police, the suspect has been walking into a Walgreens store with a garbage bag, filling the bags with medicine and walking out without paying.

Security images show the suspect, dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and blue sneakers.

The backstory:

Police say the suspect walked into a Walgreens on the 3300 block of New Mexico Avenue, NW, stuffing a garbage bag with medication valued at nearly $2,500 last Thursday.

He's also suspected of stealing more than $1,700 worth of medicine in February, and then investigators say he did it again, allegedly stealing more the $2,000 worth of cold, sinus and allergy medications at a Walgreens store on the 1100 block of F Street, NW, three weeks ago.

He also allegedly stole a large amount of over-the-counter medicine from the store in April.

What you can do:

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.