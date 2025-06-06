Man accused of stealing cold, sinus medicine from multiple pharmacies in DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a man who they say has stolen thousands of dollars worth of cold and sinus medicine from pharmacies in Northwest.
What we know:
According to police, the suspect has been walking into a Walgreens store with a garbage bag, filling the bags with medicine and walking out without paying.
Security images show the suspect, dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and blue sneakers.
The backstory:
Police say the suspect walked into a Walgreens on the 3300 block of New Mexico Avenue, NW, stuffing a garbage bag with medication valued at nearly $2,500 last Thursday.
He's also suspected of stealing more than $1,700 worth of medicine in February, and then investigators say he did it again, allegedly stealing more the $2,000 worth of cold, sinus and allergy medications at a Walgreens store on the 1100 block of F Street, NW, three weeks ago.
He also allegedly stole a large amount of over-the-counter medicine from the store in April.
What you can do:
Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
The Source: Metropolitan Police Department