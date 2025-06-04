Man accused in several swatting incidents across US pleads guilty

The Brief A man who authorities say is responsible for a slew of swatting incidents and bomb threats across the U.S. pleaded guilty this week. He is a Romanian citizen, and the threats were made overseas, officials said. Senior government officials and religious institutions were among the targets.



A man accused of leading a years-long conspiracy that targeted dozens of government officials pleaded guilty this week.

What we know:

A 26-year-old Romanian citizen, Thomasz Szabo – aka "Plank," "Jonah," and "Cypher" – is responsible for a lengthy conspiracy in which an online community, starting in late 2020, targeted victims with bomb threats and swatting, authorities said. Swatting is when someone falsely reports a violent emergency, leading to a massive police response.

Szabo personally made a threat in January 2021 to detonate explosives at the U.S. Capitol and kill the president-elect, according to officials.

They add that in late 2023 and early 2024, subordinate members of Szabo’s group perpetrated a spree of swatting and bomb threats with targets including: at least 25 members of congress or their family members, multiple cabinet-level officials, the heads of multiple federal law enforcement agencies, federal judges, and at least four religious institutions.

During that stretch, officials said one of Szabo’s subordinates bragged, "I did 25+ swattings today."

The threats are alleged to have been made from overseas. Szabo was extradited from Romania in November of 2024.

What they're saying:

"This defendant led a dangerous swatting criminal conspiracy, deliberately threatening dozens of government officials with violent hoaxes and targeting our nation’s security infrastructure from behind a screen overseas," Attorney General Bondi was quoted as saying in a press release. "This case reflects our continued focus on protecting the American people and working with international partners to stop these threats at their source."

"This defendant’s targeted and ruthless behavior put countless people in danger, including law enforcement, public officials, and ordinary citizens," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in the same release.

"Swatting attacks, that is, falsely reporting an ongoing threat of violence at a victims’ home address for the purpose of provoking a police response there, drain precious resources and can result in major injury or even death. Anyone who hijacks police resources for senseless crimes like these will have to answer for their actions."

The other side:

Attempts to reach Szabo’s attorney for comment were not immediately successful.

What's next:

Szabo is scheduled to be sentenced on October 23.