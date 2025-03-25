Police search for man accused of recording woman in bathroom stall at Dumfries Walmart

article

The Brief A man is accused of recording a woman inside a bathroom stall at a Walmart in Dumfries. The suspect has been described as a Black man, 20-30 years old with a medium build and short black braided hair. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Prince William County Police Department.



Police are searching for a man accused of recording a woman inside a bathroom stall at a Walmart in Dumfries.

The backstory:

According to Prince William County police, officers were called to a Walmart located at 17041 Richmond Highway around 7:30 p.m. on March 22 to investigate a report about a suspicious person.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 49-year-old woman, saw a phone being held underneath the stall in the restroom by a man who immediately left the store and got into a gray Nissan Rogue.

No physical contact occurred between the victim and the suspect, and no injuries were reported.

Be On The Lookout:

The suspect has been described as a Black man, 20-30 years old with a medium build and short black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket with a red design, black and white sweatpants and Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Prince William County police.