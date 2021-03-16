Man accused of killing 4, injuring 1 at Cherokee County massage parlor in custody, deputies say

article

Deputies said they have taken the man investigators said opened fire inside a Cherokee County business off of Georgia Highway 92, killing four and injuring one other into custody in Crisp County.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, was named by deputies just after 8:30 p.m. as the suspect in the deadly shooting. Minutes later, officials confirmed he was taken into custody in Crisp County.

Earlier, investigators released surveillance images showing a dark 4-door Hyundai Tucson with a Georgia tag fleeing the scene around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies said that scene was a massage parlor along GA-92 near Bells Ferry Road, about a mile west of Woodstock.

Details surrounding the actual shooting have not been released.

Cherokee County deputies released these images of a vehicle believed to belong to a gunman in a deadly shooting on March 16, 2021. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Traffic was snarled near the intersection of Georgia Highway 92 and Bells Ferry Road a little after 5 p.m. as deputies investigated the scene.

The sheriff’s office asked drivers to avoid the intersection.

The name of those killed and injured have not been released.

A little later in the evening, Atlanta police reported deadly shootings at two spas across the street from each other on Piedmont Road. While law enforcement officials have not said if the two are connected, they have confirmed the agencies are sharing information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

Cherokee County deputies investigate a shooting incident along GA-92 near Bells Ferry Road on March 16, 2021. (GDOT)

