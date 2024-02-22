Man accused of hitting, dragging Anne Arundel County police officer arrested in Baltimore

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly hit an Anne Arundel County police officer in a stolen car.

Police say the incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21 after a patrol officer spotted a white Infinity with stolen plates.

The driver pulled into the Liberty gas station at 2042 West Street in Annapolis, got out of the car and went into the store.

As the officer pulled in behind the vehicle, the driver came out of the store and got back into the Infinity.

When the officer approached the car, the suspect accelerated in reverse, hitting the officer with the open driver’s side door. The officer was dragged several feet until she fell to the ground.

The suspect fled the parking lot, hitting a parked car in the process, and went speeding down Generals Highway approaching I-97. Officers conducted a search of the area but were unable to find the vehicle or suspect.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After reviewing video evidence, an officer recognized the suspect as 24-year-old T’reiko E’sean Medley of Annapolis. Police continued to search for Medley into the early morning hours of Feb. 22 and he was eventually found in the 3200 block of Gulfport Drive in Baltimore.

Medley was arrested and police say he had several unrelated arrest warrants out.

The Infinity was found in the same area and was impounded.

The officer has been released from the hospital.

No additional details have been released at this time.