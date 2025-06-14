Man accused of multiple incidents of indecent exposure on Sligo Creek Trail faces more charges

The Brief A man accused in multiple cases of indecent exposure in Montgomery County is now facing additional charges. Anderson Omar Aguirre Lopez was arrested last month for alleged assaults on the Sligo Creek Trail. Police say they searched his home and found evidence related to other reported indecent conduct.



Police arrested a man suspected of exposing himself on the Sligo Creek Trail in Montgomery County and now, they say they found more evidence against the suspect.

Maryland Park Police say they served a search warrant at the suspect’s home and allegedly found evidence linking the suspect to other reported indecent conduct.

The backstory:

Anderson Omar Aguirre Lopez’s was arrested last month.

Police say the Langley Park resident targeted a total of seven female joggers, in separate incidents, on the Sligo Creek Trail last July and August.

FOX 5 reported on the disturbing cases last August. The suspect was wearing a distinctive Stitch bucket hat – from the Disney movie Lilo and Stitch – and was seen walking up to seven women, who were jogging in separate incidents on the trail in Takoma Park.

He’s accused of masturbating in front of women in some cases and grabbing the women’s butts.

In each incident, police say the joggers were able to scare the suspect away and he took off running.

What we know:

Police say they found Stitch bucket hat and the other evidence in his home after serving a search warrant.