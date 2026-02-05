Man accused of gunning down 2 Israeli embassy staff members now facing additional charges

The Brief The man accused of killing two Israeli embassy employees in May is now facing even more charges. The Justice Department announced Wednesday night that Elias Rodriguez is now charged with four counts of acts of terrorism. One criminal defense attorney believes the new charges are an intentional effort by prosecutors to sway a jury toward capital punishment if he is convicted.



The man accused of gunning down two Israeli embassy employees in May is now facing even more charges.

The Justice Department announced Wednesday night that Elias Rodriguez is now charged with four counts of acts of terrorism.

Legally, an attorney told FOX 5 he believes this means something very significant as it relates to the possibility of a death sentence if Rodriguez is convicted.

But it also meant something emotionally for the witnesses who lived through that horrible night.

The backstory:

Back in May 2025, two Israeli embassy employees were shot to death outside of the Capital Jewish Museum.

"I felt like my heart was hardened that night," witness Yori Kalin told FOX 5. "It’s not pleasant to think about."

For the people who witnessed it at that event, like Yori and Jojo Kalin, life hasn’t been the same since.

"There’s a before and an after, and I can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube," Jojo said.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, the Kalins got word of an announcement from the Justice Department.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez – already charged with nine counts, including murder, hate crimes – now faces four new additional charges of terrorism.

"It was anti-Semitic terror, and it should be labeled as such," Jojo Kalin said.

"He’s a terrorist, case in point. I think what’s scary, I call it the upside down, is half of the people on my Instagram don’t think what he did was necessarily bad," Yori added.

The other side:

Criminal defense attorney Joseph Tully says he believes the new charges are an intentional effort by prosecutors, in the case of a conviction, to sway a jury toward capital punishment.

"It’s a closer bridge to get to a death penalty. I really think that’s the significance," criminal defense attorney Joseph Tully told FOX 5. "Murder doesn’t necessarily equate to a death penalty, but if you say terrorism, that’s a closer link to a death penalty i think in most Americans’ minds."

Big picture view:

The Kalins aren’t lawyers, or jurors. They won’t decide Rodriguez’s fate.

But they do know the victims he is accused of killing are bound to a fate they didn’t get to choose. They pray that’s not forgotten, all these 259 days later.

"Their future was shattered. Their future was robbed from them," Jojo said. "I want people to remember the victims and their names. Yaron and Sarah, and may their memories be a blessing."

"I just feel for the families of the two victims," Yori Kailin said.