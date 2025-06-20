Suspect throws brick at store employee in Prince William County: police

A man and woman were arrested and charged with assault, battery, and trespassing in Prince William County.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Jamal Haskin of Woodbridge and 22-year-old Lakira Youngblood of Washington, D.C.

Officers responded to the Sunoco located at 17013 Dumfries Rd. in Dumfries to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed a man and a woman, identified as the accused, were asked to leave the property by a 61-year-old male employee and a 56-year-old male acquaintance.

Both of the accused refused to leave the property and struck the employee before the accused male threw a brick, striking the 56-year-old victim.

Both of the accused ran from the area prior to police arriving on the scene.

One victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other victim reported minor injuries.

While investigating the incident, officers located both of the accused at a nearby business where they were detained without incident.