Makeshift memorial for Ruth Bader Ginsburg grows outside Supreme Court Building

The tributes and emotions continued to pour in and pour out Saturday for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a makeshift memorial grows outside of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Candles, American flags, flowers and “Notorious RBG” t-shirts are among the man items mourners have left for the long-time defender of women’s rights, civil rights and gender equality.

“I’m sorry,” said Melissa Schutte of Washington D.C.

Schutte took a breath as she unsuccessfully fought back tears. “I think that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a hero, an icon. I think she’s such a great example for women. And I have twin daughters who are growing up in a world that is so divisive. And it’s heartbreaking to lose such a strong female individual, who has really fought for the rights of all people,” Schutte said Saturday.

Hundreds of people on Friday night packed the steps, plaza and sidewalks outside of the U.S. Supreme Court after the country leaned Justice Ginsburg had lost her battle to pancreatic cancer.

She died at her Washington D.C. home at 87 years old.

“She was such a stalwart for women, people of color, and for many communities that feel marginalized, so to lose her at this time when everything feels like it’s hopeless,” said Kimberly Mazyck.

Another mourner, Klint Peebles, also remembered Ginsburg's legacy.

“As a gay person, I owe so much to her. She, you know, gave me the right to marry and just this past June, to work without fear of workplace discrimination for myself and transgender people,” he said.

Joanne Adelberg of Vienna, Va. said her husband is driving down from New York to honor Ginsburg.

“When we heard the news, we were like, ‘Oh, we have to do something,” she said.

We also spoke to a mother and daughter from Baltimore, wanting to pay their respects in person. The family is Jewish and it’s not lost on them that Justice Ginsburg’s death came at the start of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, a time of reflection.

“It doesn’t bring her back but it’s been really nice just to see what other people have left at the memorial and just kind of feel a little bit closer to her,” said Janelle Diamond, whose daughter says she dressed as 'Notorious RBG' last Halloween.

There was a palpable feeling of angst Saturday, with many supporters also concerned of the forthcoming political battle over Justice Ginsburg’s now empty Supreme Court seat.

Peter Bouma told FOX 5, “The hypocrisy of what Mitch McConnell said yesterday as opposed to four years ago, frightens me.”

RELATED: Mitch McConnell says Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive vote by full Senate

Adelberg explained how she’s using the lessons left behind to provide hope.

“She used to have New Year’s Dinner with (Justice Antonin) Scalia and that’s really amazing when you think about how she was able to work with other people across the aisle,” Adelberg said.

“I just thought, how much more can we deal with these days?,” said Schutte, commenting on what has been an exhausting year for so many. “But again you know, I’m thankful that a woman like Ruth Bader Ginsberg was able to show women, and, you know, my daughters, what they can accomplish, who they can be and how they can make a difference in the world.”

Flags remained flying at half-staff at the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House, U.S. Capitol and several other federal buildings.

