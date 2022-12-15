Major ice storm creates slippery commute, school delays across DC region Thursday

A major ice storm that moved across the D.C. region Thursday morning created slippery driving conditions and prompted numerous schools to cancel or delay their opening times in what was the first real taste of winter this season.

The winter weather system began moving in during the overnight hours. Many school districts in the region issued delays Wednesday night. Several school districts revised their status after they had a chance to assess the morning conditions.

By Thursday morning, the moisture falling across parts of the region met temperatures that were at freezing or below. Along parts of the I-95 corridor, and especially in areas to the north and west of Washington, D.C., freezing rain was causing slick road surfaces along side-streets and highways.

CHECK THE LATEST CLOSINGS & DELAYS

The District mostly escaped major ice accumulations, but areas like Gaithersburg and Culpeper outside the beltway saw ice build up of around ¼ inch with mountainous areas further north and west seeing higher amounts.

Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories were in place across most of the D.C area Thursday. Parts of the region to the south and east of the D.C. region saw mainly rain.

By the afternoon hours, the storm is expected to transition to mostly rain with cold temperatures in the 40s. A dry Friday is expected with highs near 50 degrees.