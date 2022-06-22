Major delays after 3 tractor-trailers involved in crash along I-95 near Jessup

Major delays are being reported along Interstate 95 near Jessup after three tractor-trailers were involved in an early morning crash.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. along the southbound lanes of I-95 near MD 216.

Authorities say two tractor trailers were parked when a third crashed into them and overturned. Officials say one of the drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5's Erin Como reports several lanes are blocked and that an eight-mile backup extended prior to MD-32.

