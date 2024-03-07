Maintenance worker finds man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pentagon City: police

Police in Arlington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after building maintenance found two bodies in a Pentagon City home.

Officers responded to the home in the 500 block of 12th Street S. around 4:15 p.m. on March 5 after a building maintenance man entered the residence to conduct a check on the welfare on behalf of a concerned family member.

Inside the bedroom, officers found an adult male and adult female both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say based on the preliminary investigation, the incident is being investigated as a homicide-suicide but the final cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The deceased were identified as Nadejda Mossor, 22, and Jason Han, 37 on Thursday. Police say they were in a relationship.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.