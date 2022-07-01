6 mail carriers robbed at gunpoint over 2 day period in DC, Maryland: officials

Postal service officials are investigating multiple mail carrier robberies that occurred Thursday and Friday in D.C. and Maryland.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), six mail carriers were robbed over the past two days. All the carriers were held up at gunpoint.

Officials said two of the incidents happened on Thursday, and four more happened again on Friday.

Friday's robberies happened in Northeast D.C. and Takoma Park, Maryland. Thursday's incidents happened in Northwest D.C., Wheaton, Beltsville, and Columbia.

Investigators revealed that they gathered surveillance photos of two cars used as getaway vehicles in two of the robberies. In the Beltsville incident, USPIS says a black Mercedes was used as a getaway car, and in the Northwest D.C. incident, the suspect fled the scene in a black sedan, possibly an Infinity with tinted windows.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

USPIS officials said the suspects haven’t stolen mail as far as they know, but have instead stolen personal property and postal service property.

"It is a sad state of things when it comes down to robberies against someone that provides an essential service to our communities, but it’s happening here and it’s gotta end," said Michael Martel, the U.S. Postal Inspector.

FOX 5 has previously reported on thieves stealing checks out of USPS mailboxes. In April, the Washington Post reported criminals were stealing "arrow keys, which can open most mailboxes across an entire zip code."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The USPIS is offering a 50,000-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever’s responsible for the robberies.