USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Potomac; $50K reward offered in case

A United States Postal Service letter carrier was unharmed after she was robbed at gunpoint Thursday in Montgomery County.

USPS officials say the letter carrier was delivering mail in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane in the Potomac area Thursday afternoon when she was approached by a man with a gun.

Officials say the gunman stole USPS property and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, wearing light blue denim jeans, a blue sweatshirt, black and white sneakers. The man was also possibly wearing a black skull cap covering long hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

A reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect is being offered.