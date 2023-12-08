"Madness:" One mother is speaking out after bullet holes ripped through her home

A mother is speaking out after bullets nearly hit her two children in their home during a shooting outside their building.

Several shots were fired right outside of a building on Elvans Road in Southeast D.C. on Monday around 3 p.m. – in broad daylight.

A 17-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were in a bedroom in the building when shots rang out. They ducked down and ran out of the apartment.

When they returned to the apartment, they found a bullet had shot right through the window, hitting the headboard – just inches away from where the children were located.

Their mother says the headboard saved her kids' lives.

She says she feels "unsafe," calling her neighborhood a "warzone."

"I'm worried more so for my children," she said.

The mother gave police the bullet fragment that was found in the apartment. Police say they searched the area, and they did not find the shooter. However, they did find several shell casings and a parked car that was hit by gunfire.