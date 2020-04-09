Lupus patients struggle to find hydroxychloroquine now that drug is used in some coronavirus treatments

Some who use hydroxychloroquine to treat lupus say they have seen shortages of the drug now that it’s also being used for treatment of COVID-19 in some patients.

The Food and Drug Administration posted notice of shortage of the drug just last week.

Lupus is a disease that causes the body to attack its own organs and tissues. Arthritis patients use this as well.

The arthritis and lupus foundations are working to help patients get medication.

