Lupus patients struggle to find hydroxychloroquine now that drug is used in some coronavirus treatments
WASHINGTON - Some who use hydroxychloroquine to treat lupus say they have seen shortages of the drug now that it’s also being used for treatment of COVID-19 in some patients.
The Food and Drug Administration posted notice of shortage of the drug just last week.
Lupus is a disease that causes the body to attack its own organs and tissues. Arthritis patients use this as well.
The arthritis and lupus foundations are working to help patients get medication.