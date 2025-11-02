Lucky Virginia Lottery player wins $2 million Mega Millions prize at Wawa

article

The Brief A Chesapeake player won $2 million in the September 26 Mega Millions drawing. The winner matched the first five numbers and doubled the prize with the Megaplier option. The ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Kempsville Road, which also earns a $10,000 retailer bonus.



A Virginia Lottery player from Chesapeake was stunned when he learned his ticket had won $2 million in the September 26 Mega Millions drawing, according to lottery officials. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said, "I about passed out!" after checking the results.

What we know:

The winning numbers were 4-21-27-33-49, with a Mega Ball of 21. The player’s ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball — typically a $1 million prize. However, because the player spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier option, the prize was doubled to $2 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Wawa convenience store located at 471 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake, which will receive a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This was the only ticket nationwide to match the first five numbers in that drawing. If it had matched all six numbers, it would have won the $474 million jackpot.

Under Virginia law, winners of prizes worth $1 million or more may claim their prize anonymously. The Mega Millions drawing is held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of matching five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,629,232, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.

All Virginia Lottery profits support K–12 education. Last fiscal year, Chesapeake received more than $31.9 million in Lottery funds, and the Lottery contributed over $901 million statewide, representing about 10% of Virginia’s total K–12 budget.