Low-cost airline Play to offer nonstop flights from Dulles to Iceland

Low-cost airline Play will begin offering nonstop flights from the Washington, D.C. area to Iceland next spring.

The flights will operate daily from Washington Dulles International Airport to Play's hub at Keflavik international Airport in Reykjavik, Iceland beginning April 26, 2023.

From Iceland, passengers will be able to grab connecting flights to other destinations in Europe.

"As the international gateway to the Washington, D.C., capital region, Dulles International is committed to offering a wide variety of airline products for our local community to access global travel," said Paul Bobson, vice president for Airline Business Development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement. "As a low-cost airline operating flights to Iceland and the rest of Europe, Play will add significant capacity in the low-cost international market segment."

PLAY Airlines (Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority)

Play's new Dulles International flights will add to its existing service at U.S. airports in Baltimore, Boston and New York. Flights to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport began in the spring.

"Play has had a strong summer since the beginning in the United States this year, and adding IAD is an important move for our growth in the region, said Play's CEO Birgir Jónsson. "Washington, D.C., is a key destination for both European tourists and American travelers, and expanding our service with flights from IAD will strengthen Play's presence while giving passengers convenient and affordable flights."

Play will become Washington Dulles International Airport's 36th airline and its only low-cost carrier flying to Europe.

The airline was founded by executives of the now defunct WOW Airlines.