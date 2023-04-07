'Love is Blind' casting DC residents in new season

The Netflix show ‘Love is Blind’ is casting singles in D.C. for its fifth season – and reportedly reaching out to some D.C. residents on social media.

'Love is Blind' is a reality TV show that introduces singles to each other without letting them see each other, in order to see if their connection is more than skin deep.

Kinetic Content Casting, the company that produces ‘Love is Blind,’ posted on Instagram last week with a casting call for singles in Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, St. Paul and Denver. Those interested can apply online.

But it seems the show is being proactive in its search. The Instagram account @overhearddistrict posted this week a roundup of responses from followers who claim the show reached out to them directly regarding casting.

"They also DM'd my boyfriend on LinkedIn asking if he'd be interested in being on the show," reads a message from one Instagram account.

The fifth season is expected to drop fall 2023.