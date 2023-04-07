Expand / Collapse search

'Love is Blind' casting DC residents in new season

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 DC

Love is Blind is casting in D.C. -- and sliding into people's DMs

If you're single and living in D.C., don't be surprised if you get a message from a producer on the reality TV show Love Is Blind.

WASHINGTON - The Netflix show ‘Love is Blind’ is casting singles in D.C. for its fifth season – and reportedly reaching out to some D.C. residents on social media. 

'Love is Blind' is a reality TV show that introduces singles to each other without letting them see each other, in order to see if their connection is more than skin deep.

Kinetic Content Casting, the company that produces ‘Love is Blind,’ posted on Instagram last week with a casting call for singles in Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, St. Paul and Denver. Those interested can apply online. 

But it seems the show is being proactive in its search. The Instagram account @overhearddistrict posted this week a roundup of responses from followers who claim the show reached out to them directly regarding casting. 

"They also DM'd my boyfriend on LinkedIn asking if he'd be interested in being on the show," reads a message from one Instagram account.  

The fifth season is expected to drop fall 2023. 