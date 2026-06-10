Loudoun schools superintendent to testify before Congress over student recording cases

The superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools will be on Capitol Hill Wednesday facing questions from lawmakers.

The Brief Superintendent to testify before Congress over student recording cases. Freedom High case involves a student accused of secretly taking photos and videos. Lawmakers seek answers on district policies, student safety, and transparency.



The hearing comes after a series of cases involving students accused of secretly recording classmates inside school facilities and growing criticism over how district leaders handled those incidents.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports the hearing was scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: Juvenile charged with illegally recording in Loudoun County school bathroom

Dr. Aaron Spence, superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools, is expected to testify alongside other school officials.

The most recent case involves a Freedom High School student accused of secretly taking photos and videos of dozens of underage students inside bathroom stalls over a three‑year period. The student was charged last month by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

But that case is not the only incident drawing attention.

In 2017, another Freedom High School student was charged with felony counts of unlawful filming after allegedly recording students in bathrooms and locker rooms. Then in 2025, a transgender student at Stone Bridge High School recorded interactions inside the boys’ locker room while documenting alleged harassment.

Those incidents have also drawn the attention of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

At the same time, some parents have accused school leaders of not being transparent enough about what happened and when families were notified.

Republicans on the committee say they want answers about district policies, student safety, and how school leaders responded to the incidents. Committee Chairman Tim Walberg has been especially critical, accusing district leaders of putting ideology ahead of student protection.

Loudoun County school officials disagree. In a statement, the school board said recent comments from lawmakers misrepresent what is happening in the district and fail to reflect the work being done to support students and families.