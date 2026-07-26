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2 suspects arrested in deadly Northeast DC shooting of Maryland man

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published July 26, 2026 12:05 PM EDT
Published July 26, 2026 12:05 PM EDT
article

File Photo. 

The Brief

    • Aaron Brown of Laurel, Maryland, was found fatally shot in an alleyway on Minnesota Avenue NE on the night of July 11.
    • Two suspects were arrested late last week.
    • Both men have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Maryland resident in Northeast Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

What we know:

On the night of July 11, police discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway on the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Brown, of Laurel, Maryland, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Two suspects were apprehended late last week: 25-year-old Abdoulie Jawneh of Southeast, DC, on July 23 and 23-year-old Daniel Foxworth of Suitland, Maryland, on July 24.

Both suspects have both been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

What we don't know:

A motive for the deadly shooting remains unknown.

The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Washington, D.C.NewsCrime and Public Safety