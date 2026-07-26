2 suspects arrested in deadly Northeast DC shooting of Maryland man
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Maryland resident in Northeast Washington, D.C., earlier this month.
What we know:
On the night of July 11, police discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway on the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue.
The victim, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Brown, of Laurel, Maryland, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
Two suspects were apprehended late last week: 25-year-old Abdoulie Jawneh of Southeast, DC, on July 23 and 23-year-old Daniel Foxworth of Suitland, Maryland, on July 24.
Both suspects have both been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).
What we don't know:
A motive for the deadly shooting remains unknown.
The Source: The information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.