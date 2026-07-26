2 suspects arrested in deadly Northeast DC shooting of Maryland man

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The Brief Aaron Brown of Laurel, Maryland, was found fatally shot in an alleyway on Minnesota Avenue NE on the night of July 11. Two suspects were arrested late last week. Both men have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).



Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Maryland resident in Northeast Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

What we know:

On the night of July 11, police discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway on the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Brown, of Laurel, Maryland, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Two suspects were apprehended late last week: 25-year-old Abdoulie Jawneh of Southeast, DC, on July 23 and 23-year-old Daniel Foxworth of Suitland, Maryland, on July 24.

Both suspects have both been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

What we don't know:

A motive for the deadly shooting remains unknown.