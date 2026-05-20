Education Department probes alleged bathroom recordings in Loudoun schools

The Brief The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Loudoun County Public Schools after reports a student secretly recorded underage students in bathroom stalls over several years. The investigation will examine whether the district violated Title IX in its response to the allegations. Federal officials said the case comes amid ongoing scrutiny over the district’s student privacy policies.



The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools following reports that a high school student may have secretly recorded dozens of underage students in school bathroom stalls over a three-year period.

According to the Department of Education, the investigation will examine whether the school division violated Title IX by failing to prevent and properly respond to allegations of sexual harassment.

The alleged incidents are also under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

Federal officials said the case comes amid broader scrutiny of the district’s policies surrounding student privacy and the use of school facilities.

Last year, the Office for Civil Rights determined that Loudoun County Public Schools violated Title IX by allowing students to use intimate facilities based on gender identity rather than biological sex, and by retaliating against male students who reported concerns about a female student in male facilities.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey criticized the district’s handling of student privacy and safety concerns.

"Loudoun County — yet again — appears to demonstrate its profound dereliction of responsibility to protect its students’ privacy and dignity," Richey said. "The Trump Administration will not stop fighting to restore common sense, hold administrators accountable when they sacrifice students’ wellbeing to a radical ideology, and ensure all students can learn in an environment free from discrimination."

The Department of Education did not identify the student accused in the investigation announced Wednesday, and no criminal charges have been publicly announced.

The backstory:

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced it was investigating allegations of unlawful recording involving juveniles at Freedom High School earlier this month.

In an email to families obtained by FOX 5 D.C., Freedom High School Principal Tania Brown said school administrators were handling the situation in coordination with law enforcement.,

In a follow-up update to the school community also obtained by FOX 5 D.C., Brown said the investigation is not believed to involve a single isolated incident and encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.