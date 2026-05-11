Loudoun sheriff investigating alleged bathroom recording at Freedom High School

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The Brief The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of unlawful recording involving juveniles at Freedom High School. Freedom High School Principal Tania Brown said administrators received a report alleging a student used an electronic device to record another student in a school bathroom in a letter to families, as well. Brown added in a follow-up letter that the investigation may involve multiple incidents and urged anyone with information to come forward.



The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of unlawful recording involving juveniles at Freedom High School, according to county officials.

What we know:

In an email to families obtained by FOX 5 D.C., Freedom High School Principal Tania Brown said school administrators became aware of a report alleging that a student used an electronic device to record another student in a school bathroom. She said the matter is being handled in coordination with law enforcement and that she could not provide additional details due to the ongoing investigation and potential disciplinary proceedings.

The sheriff’s office confirmed it is actively investigating allegations of unlawful filming at the school involving juveniles. Officials have not released further specifics, citing the active nature of the case.

In a follow-up update to the school community also obtained by FOX 5 D.C., Brown said the investigation is not believed to involve a single isolated incident and encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

She also urged families to avoid speculation and refrain from spreading rumors while the investigation continues.

Brown also called on parents to review their students’ electronic devices and have conversations about appropriate use of phones, messaging apps and social media, emphasizing the importance of not sharing or distributing inappropriate images or videos.

School officials with Loudoun County Public Schools said counseling staff and mental health support teams are available to assist students who may be affected as the investigation proceeds. They reiterated that maintaining a safe and respectful school environment remains a top priority.

What we don't know:

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.