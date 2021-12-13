Loudoun County teen sentencing in Broad Run High School sex assault postponed until January

The sentencing for a Loudoun County teenager charged with sexual assaults at two high schools has been postponed until January 12.

FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports that the postponement came in order for officials to have more time to find a residential placement facility that will best fit the defendant in the case after the psychological evaluation is complete.

"I call on the Governor and Governor-Elect to go through the case to review and make sure something like this doesn't happen again on either side of the aisle," the defendant’s mother said according to Fox who was at the courthouse Monday.

When asked specifically about the court date being moved, Fox said the defendant’s mother answered, "It's part of the judicial system. If they think it's best, then we have to trust and verify what they’re doing."

The teen pleaded "no contest" to the charges stemming from an incident at Broad Run High School in Ashburn. The plea means the boy is not admitting guilt, but he is not disputing the facts.

According to the authorities, the boy – who turned 15 in between the incidents – forced a classmate inside an empty room at Broad Run, where he groped her.

In October, the teen was found in guilty of sexually assaulting a girl at Stone Bridge High School. Prosecutors say he was wearing an ankle monitor after being reinserted into the new school following the initial incident.

The juvenile's attorney William Mann says this is a tough situation because it involves young children.

He adds the decision to move the sentencing date is beneficial for both sides so his client can get the treatment he needs.