Loudoun County Sheriff's Office warns of increase in pedestrian, bike crashes

The Brief The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is sounding the alarm about a rise in pedestrian accidents. Officials say there has been a 70 percent increase countywide in pedestrians struck compared to last year. They are asking pedestrians and drivers to increase awareness and improve safety practices.



There’s been an alarming rise in the number of pedestrians hit on Loudoun County roadways.

What they're saying:

Authorities are concerned about the staggering increase in pedestrian and bike crashes across the area.

The message from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office: Pay attention, drop the phone, look at the roadways and for drivers, slow down.

"I always look at the eyes to make sure no one is ahead of me or in front of me. The only way I can stay safe is to make sure they’re safe at the same time I’m driving," said Martha Urquia.

The backstory:

The alert comes just about three weeks after yet another fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday, May 9.

It was the latest incident of a pedestrian being struck in the county — just one of a growing number of pedestrians, scooter riders and bicyclists who have been hit on Loudoun roadways so far this year.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there has been a 70 percent increase countywide in pedestrians struck compared to this time last year.

"Drivers have to be extra alert when they’re driving. You have the sun coming up earlier, glare that can strike your car. We’re doing everything we can do to get the message out," Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chpaman said.

Local perspective:

FOX 5 spoke with the sheriff but also a long-time Loudoun County resident who knows families who have been affected in pedestrian-involved accidents and says the existing infrastructure could be to blame.

"One of the issues we have is that our roads are rural. We have a lot of rural-type roads that have become more urban and I just think we lack a lot of sidewalks on a lot of these roads," Leesburg resident Phillip Thompson said.

Law enforcement provided some quick tips for pedestrians:

Only cross at marked crosswalks.

Look both ways.

Wait for traffic to fully stop before stepping into the roadway.