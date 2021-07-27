Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy on leave after drunk driving arrest
LEESBURG, Va. - A Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputy is on leave after he was arrested following an alleged drunk driving crash.
READ MORE: Man charged with raping teen in Loudoun County, cops say
According to the sheriff’s office, Ishmael Haimerl was off duty when he was arrested by Leesburg police.
READ MORE: Electric scooter battery caused house fire in Loudoun County, Fire Marshal says
He was driving his own vehicle when he crashed, they say.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Haimerl was suspended with pay – and the sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation.
FOX 5 has reached out to the Leesburg police department for additional details on the arrest
Advertisement