Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy on leave after drunk driving arrest

A Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputy is on leave after he was arrested following an alleged drunk driving crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ishmael Haimerl was off duty when he was arrested by Leesburg police.

He was driving his own vehicle when he crashed, they say.

Haimerl was suspended with pay – and the sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Leesburg police department for additional details on the arrest