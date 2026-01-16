Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman discusses plan to improve pedestrian safety

The Brief Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman says the department is working to improve pedestrian safety in the area. It comes after two back-to-back crashes in the area, one of which left a high school student dead. The strategy includes increased enforcement, more presence county-wide, targeting problem areas, educating the public, campaigns on e-bike and scooter safety and more.



Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman is sharing his strategy to address pedestrian safety after deadly crashes, happening back-to-back, left the community shaken.

Chapman is addressing pedestrian fatalities just days after a 20-year-old Stone Bridge High School student was hit and killed by a Loudoun County Public Schools employee, just steps away from the school.

What they're saying:

This week, a Stone Bridge High School student died after being struck while walking to school. That case remains under investigation.

"It impacts so many people, and that’s why it’s so important that people are just careful out there and they pay attention to what they’re doing, and so we want to make sure they’re educated on that and there are other factors that come in sometimes. We look at everything, whatever the case is," said Sheriff Michael Chapman with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Chapman says he found out about the deadly accident while on a daily 8:30 a.m. call with county leaders and called the incident tragic, with a far-reaching impact.

Big picture view:

The fatal incident adds to the alarming statistics countywide.

Chapman says in the last 90 days, there have been 14 pedestrian-related crashes, including two fatalities.

In 2025, there were 56 pedestrian-related crashes, 13 of which were fatal. Ten of those victims were in the crosswalk when they were struck.

He tells us his strategy to improve pedestrian safety includes increased enforcement, more presence county-wide, targeting problem areas, educating the public, campaigns on e-bike and scooter safety and more.

"It’s not always just a cut-and-dry thing. We have to look at every aspect of an accident to make sure we’re making the right decision here, especially when you’re talking around schools here," Chapman said.

What's next:

Officials say this issue and more will be discussed at the State of Law Enforcement in Loudoun County forum at noon at the Belmont Country Club on Thursday, Jan. 22.