Loudoun County senior pranks prompt warning from sheriff's office

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning students against carrying out reckless senior pranks that are illegal and dangerous.

Authorities say they have been made aware of students throwing water balloons on foot and from moving vehicles. They have also received reports of speeding, a hit-and-run, and reckless driving all connected to student pranks.

"We all play a part in keeping our community safe, and we urge parents to talk with their children about the dangers of reckless driving and throwing items from moving vehicles," officials say in a statement online. "These actions are illegal and extremely dangerous for both vehicle occupants and pedestrians."