Loudoun County schools teacher threatening legal action after suspension over gender issue

The Loudoun County school district once again finds itself embroiled in the culture war.

This time, a teacher who was suspended after refusing to say a "biological boy can be a girl and vice versa" is threatening legal action, according to Fox News.

The district confirmed for FOX 5 that Leesburg Elementary teacher Byron Tanner Cross was placed on administrative leave.

The physical education teacher made the statement during what the network described as an "explosive speech" to the school board.

"I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I'm a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it's against my religion. It's lying to a child, it's abuse to a child, and it's sinning against our God," Cross reportedly told the school board.

Cross was referencing an LCPS policy that requires staff to use preferred pronouns.

The district has not specified that Cross was placed on administrative leave because of the speech, however the Alliance for Defending Freedom – a conservative Christian nonprofit group – has demanded that it be rescinded, according to Fox News.

Citing a letter from the organization to LCPS, Fox News say they indicated that Cross could pursue other legal options if he’s not reinstated.

LCPS has – in recent weeks – been mired in a debate over critical race theory.

Although the superintendent says critical race theory is not part of the district’s curriculum, parents are moving to make changes on the Loudoun County Board of Education. They’ve collected 1,500 signatures on a petition to remake the membership of the school board.

