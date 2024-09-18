Loaded handgun found in student's lunchbox at middle school in Maryland

article

A 13-year-old student at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School was found with a loaded handgun in their lunchbox on Wednesday afternoon, prompting an immediate investigation by school officials and police.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, school administrators were alerted at 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 18 that a student may have brought a gun to school.

The School Resource Officer was notified and located the student, discovering the loaded firearm inside the student's lunchbox. No threats were made during the incident.

Authorities are investigating where the student obtained the gun and why they brought it to school.

The student has been charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with possession of a firearm on school grounds and will face school disciplinary consequences.

In a letter to parents and staff, Acting Principal Marquelle Peavy confirmed that the handgun was confiscated and that a thorough search of the student’s belongings found no additional weapons.

"This was an isolated incident, and the student made no threats to others," Peavy wrote. "I appreciate the students who shared this information with administrators so we could quickly investigate a safety concern to our students and staff.

Peavy added in an updated message that while the specifics of the student involved cannot be shared, school administrators and police have met with the student and their family.

The student reportedly told officials they had the gun because they felt unsafe walking in the neighborhood surrounding the school.

"As I shared in my initial message, there were no threats made by the student toward others," Peavy stated.

Peavy also reassured families that there are no ongoing safety concerns related to the incident, but additional staff and SROs would be present at the school to ensure heightened security throughout the week.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Officer Quigley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0722.