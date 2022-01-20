Loudoun County schools continue mask requirement; suspend staff testing and vaccine mandates

Loudoun County Public Schools are making some changes to their COVID-19 mitigation policies but will continue to mandate masks at all of their facilities.

In a letter to the school community posted online, Superintendent Scott Ziegler said the school syste will indefinitely suspend staff testing and vaccine mandates. Ziegler said LCPS employees who are not fully vaccinated will no longer be required to submit weekly COVID-19 test results.

Ziegler also said they have removed the student-athlete testing requirement for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.

Remaining in place will be the school system’s mask mandate. Students, staff and visitors in all LCPS facilities will be required to wear masks and while on school buses.

"We acknowledge that these ongoing mitigation measures are not ideal or easy, and we will keep monitoring transmission data, advice from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and continue consultation with the local Loudoun County Health Department," Ziegler said.