Loudoun County school board resumes policy review of sexually explicit materials

A hot-button issue in Loudoun County Schools takes center stage Monday when school officials meet to discuss how to handle sexually explicit materials in the classroom..

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the Loudoun Education Alliance of Families - a parental advisory group - will be meeting with school officials to continue reviewing draft policy 5055 - or the parental notice of sexually explicit content.

The purpose of the policy is to identify materials that may have sexually explicit content, inform parents when such materials are used, allow parents to review the materials and ensure alternative options are available to students if parents request them, Umeh reports.

The school system has said that books that may be identified as having sexually explicit content may include books such as Toni Morrison's "Beloved," "The Odyssey" by Homer, and "I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou, Umeh said.

In April, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed into law a bill that requires Virginia schools to notify parents if their children are assigned books or other materials with sexually explicit content.

Youngkin held up the measure as part of an effort to fulfill a campaign pledge to empower parents' involvement in their children's education, Umeh reports.

The school board in Fauquier County is also looking at its policies regarding sexually explicit materials.

Umeh says each school board must adopt the policies by January 1.