Loudoun County teenager sentenced for 2 sex assaults, must register as sex offender

A Loudoun County teenager charged with sexual assaults at two different high schools has been found guilty and will be placed in a residential treatment facility.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was 14 when he sexually assaulted a girl at Stone Bridge High School on May 28.

On July 8, they charged the teen with two counts of forcible sodomy.

In October, the teen was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl at Stone Bridge High School. Prosecutors say he was wearing an ankle monitor after being reinserted into the new school following the initial incident.

The judge told the boy on Wednesday that his psychological reports were scary and he needed a lot of help.

He will be on supervised probation until his 18th birthday and placed in a residential treatment facility.

The judge also put him on the sex offender registry, something she says she has never done before for a juvenile sexual assault case.

The parents of the victims took the stand, saying their families have suffered both economically and psychologically. They say their daughters are in therapy and what they endured will have negative long-lasting impacts.