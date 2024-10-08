Loudoun County School Board passes gun safe storage resolution despite public outcry

The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a gun safe storage resolution aimed at preventing unintentional firearm injuries.

The resolution encourages parents to sign an acknowledgment about the importance of safely storing firearms at home.

While many see the resolution as common sense, some community members voiced strong opposition, leading to a heated public comment session that was cut short due to disruptions.

Jane Jackson, a grandmother of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) students, expressed her support for the measure.

"I think the kids are going through the gun safety drills frequently, and it is impacting them. The more we hear about gun safety and keeping guns locked up, it certainly will help prevent a lot of these issues," Jackson said.

However, others felt the resolution overreached.

Suzanne Satterfield, an LCPS parent, was upset after not getting the chance to speak. "They want it in writing, that’s data collection, that’s overreach," she said. "What else are they going to ask for next, to know what’s in people’s houses?"

Michael Rivera, the last parent allowed to speak before public comment was halted, also criticized the resolution.

"I think they need to stick to educating our children and allowing parents to speak on behalf of their kids," Rivera said, adding, "It’s a slippery slope. Why are they involved in gun storage issues in people's private homes?"

Despite the criticism, school leaders emphasized that the resolution is not mandatory and is intended solely for educational purposes.

Dan Adams, LCPS public information officer, clarified, "This isn’t related to any liability or ramifications."

Supporters, like Jackson, pointed to the recent increase in violent threats and incidents, including a school shooting in Georgia where a 14-year-old killed four people, as a reason for the initiative.

"If a parent has a gun and their child uses it indiscriminately to harm someone else, then it’s the parent’s fault," Jackson said.

Several nearby school districts, including Arlington, have adopted similar resolutions, and others are considering the measure.