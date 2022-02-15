Loudoun County parents upset with school policies resort to name-calling, harassing employees

Parents in Loudoun County are fed up.

School employees at Loudoun County Public Schools say they've been the subject of threats, harassing phone calls, and more aggressive behavior by parents who are upset with recent school policies.

In an exclusive interview, FOX 5's Katie Barlow spoke to Dr. Sam Shipp, principal at Woodgrove High School, about the backlash.

Shipp told FOX 5 that after 27 years in education – 17 as a principal – he has never seen anything like this. Name-calling, profanity constant harassment on the phone at work.

"We've got secretaries who are answering the phones and the profanity-laced tirades that people share with them, and we've tried to have those numbers blocked. But that can be for hours." Dr. Shipp said.

It isn't all parents, though. Dr. Shipp said that most have handled disagreements over masking, critical race theory, and other controversial topics, appropriately. But others have "absolutely crossed the line," he said.

With masking, teachers and principals are on the front line and have been put between a rock and a hard place. On one side, parents are relying on the governor's order to demand their child able to not wear a mask, and on the other side, they have to report to a school board continuing to enforce a mandatory mask policy.

There may be a light at the end of the tunnel at least on mask policies. If Governor Glenn Youngkin signs a new law that would eliminate mask mandates in schools, he could add an emergency clause that would expedite the law going into effect – maybe as early as next week.

The emergency clause would need to pass the general assembly, but it's likely, Youngkin has the votes.