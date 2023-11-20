Loudoun County offering $500,000 in aid to prevent evictions

New emergency eviction assistance is available in Loudoun County.

A total of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds is being set aside for the new initiative.

Loudoun County residents can apply if they rent their homes, earn less than 80 percent of the median income, and have a current eviction summons.

All applicants must complete an online pre-screening application to verify their eligibility.

The Eviction Assistance Program will end on Jan. 31 2023 or earlier if funds run out.

Eligible residents should visit loudouncares.org/eviction to submit the online application beginning November 20 at noon.

Any applicant who does not have access to the internet may call Loudoun Cares at 703-669-4636 for assistance in applying.