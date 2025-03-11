Loudoun County mom fought off man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old girl from restaurant

The Brief A man will remain behind bars without bond after he tried to kidnap a 3-year-old girl over the weekend, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says. The man accused in the attempted abduction is 34-year-old Shane Bergeron from Jefferson, Georgia. Authorities say he grabbed the three-year-old girl who was standing right next to her mother inside a restaurant and carried her toward the front door. The girl's mother had to forcibly remove the girl from his arms and a restaurant employee quickly called 911.



New details have been released on the attempted kidnapping of a little girl in Loudoun County. It happened inside a restaurant with the victim's mother standing right there.

The man accused in the attempted abduction is 34-year-old Shane Bergeron from Jefferson, Georgia. He's charged with abduction by force.

Bergeron doesn't appear to have a criminal record, making his brazen attempt to take the little girl right in front of her mom even more surprising.

"It's shocking. This area is known for a very low crime rate, so to hear something like that happening in an area like this is ridiculous. Very sad but glad they caught the guy," one Loudoun County man said.

What Happened:

According to court documents. Bergeron tried to kidnap a little girl around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday from inside a Mexican restaurant at Loudoun station.

Detectives say Bergeron grabbed the three-year-old girl who was standing right next to her mother and carried her toward the front door. That's where the girl's mother had to forcibly remove the girl from his arms and an employee quickly called 911. Bergeron was arrested at a hotel nearby.

"I'm so concerned because I'm pregnant," a Loudoun County woman told FOX 5. "It does make me more worried about this situation here."

"Honestly, I had no idea and I thought we were safe here. I mean, we have a lot of security going around. I live here in these apartments and I had no idea this happened. That's crazy," another man said.

What we know:

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bergeron works as a project manager for a woman-owned, Colorado-based company that specializes in low-voltage IT work at data centers. He told the court he works in Atlanta but his company does have an office in Ashburn. It’s not clear if he was in the area for work.

The attempted kidnapping was captured on a security camera inside the restaurant. The owner told me the sheriff's office asked her not to release the video to the media.

Bergeron will be held here at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Leesburg without bond. His next court date is set for April 4.