Loudoun County man arrested, charged in stabbing outside Sterling 7-Eleven

A Loudoun County man has been arrested and charged with a stabbing that took place outside a 7-Eleven in Sterling, Virginia.

Authorities say 46-year-old Wilber A. Zelaya Herrara has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is currently in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. He's being held without bond.

Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to the 700 block of W. Church Road shortly before 3 p.m. where the adult male victim was located outside of 7-Eleven.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

LCSO deputies established a perimeter and found Herrara outside a nearby residence where he was apprehended without a struggle. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

