Loudoun County lacrosse player's senior season in jeopardy, family sues school board

A Loudoun County student is being denied the ability to play lacrosse after transferring schools due to bullying. Now, she and her family are suing the school board.

Lily Sigler moved from one school to another during her senior year of high school after bullying took a toll on her mental health.

She says she’s being told she can’t play the sport she loves, but no one’s giving her a solid answer why.

After years of bullying at a Loudoun County High School, Sigler transferred to Independence High School for the 2023-2024 school year and was granted special permission to do so to benefit her mental health.

But to play sports, the soon-to-be college lacrosse player needed a special waiver from the Virginia High School League.

She was initially denied that waiver because the county applied the wrong policies, but a letter from the VHSL said considerations could be made because of the welfare of the student policy which addressed bullying.

Notes from doctors even say playing lacrosse is critical for Lily’s mental health.

Despite that, the Loudoun County School Board has continuously denied her waiver to play – but they’ve given little to no reason as to why.

This comes as the county and school district have touted their dedication to student mental health in recent months.

The Sigler family believes the school district was given the wrong information about her transfer somewhere along the way and wants the new school board to take up Lily’s case, so she can play lacrosse and enjoy her final months of high school.

However, every time they try to meet with the board they are met with opposition.

"I feel like I’m being denied the opportunity to heal," Lily told FOX 5.

"It’s really hard to think that a group of adults is choosing to ignore it, some of whom have kids themselves. I don’t understand why they don’t see this and think we have an opportunity to make a change and to make a statement, especially as a new board," she continued.

"To have to miss your senior season because a group of adults wouldn’t do their job and couldn’t hear you asking for help with your mental health … Again the chills. I just …. We’re tired," said Lily’s mother, Lauren.

FOX 5 reached out to Loudoun County Public Schools, and they said they do not comment publicly on pending legal matters.

We’ve also reached out to school board members as well as the Virginia High School League but have not heard back.

Lily’s parents wonder if this could be something more.

A recent article in the Loudoun Times alleges the county’s athletic director has tried to punish Independence High School in recent years.

So the family says it could be possible that Lily’s denial is in retaliation for the school’s excellence in athletics.

We’ll dive deeper and demand more answers from county leaders Friday on FOX 5.