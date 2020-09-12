Loudoun County high school athlete tests positive for COVID-19

A Loudoun County high school athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from district officials.

In a letter, the superintendent said that the athlete is a student at Loudoun Valley High School, and last attended practice on Sept. 1.

The student is currently self isolating.

The district noted that county health officials typically reach out to all “close contacts” of people who have tested positive.

Virginia health officials define a “close contact” as anyone who has been within six feet of the person who tested positive for 15 minutes or more 48 hours before the onset of symptoms.

