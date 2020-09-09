While most schools go virtual, Loudoun County private school opens with in-person instruction

Day one is in the books for a Northern Virginia private school where students returned to campus today for 100% in person instruction.

This comes as most families are navigating distance learning at home. The school says their experiencing historic numbers for enrollment.

READ MORE: Order prohibiting Montgomery County private schools from opening rescinded by health officer

At Loudoun Country Day School, students returned for on campus in-classroom instruction.

This is a far cry from what’s taking place at public schools who started school yesterday via distance learning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

SKYFOX drone flew above Loudoun Country Day School where parents are picking up their students after day one of the school year — a year in which the school is planning to have 100% in person instruction.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports the school is also offering a distance learning option for families but the majority opted to return to campus or enroll for the first time with the in person option.

READ MORE: Loudoun County Public Schools announce virtual start to new school year

At drop off Wednesday morning students were screened, temperatures were taken and for the most part it was business as usual with social distancing and masks.

Orientation Day for younger students and new students was yesterday and the first day of school kicked off today.

The school says it has record enrollment right now.

They also say they’ve been working on a plan to make all this happen since June.

“The core pieces come down to a cap of 12 students throughout our program, six foot distancing, required masks,” said Dr. Randy Hollister, Headmaster at Loudoun Country Day School.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports there are 286 students enrolled, 36 students’ families picked the distance learning option so 88% are back on campus.

This is just one of several private schools across Northern Virginia that are offering some leve of in-person instruction.

