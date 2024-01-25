Loudoun County electrical vehicle owners set to pay charging station fees in select garages

Loudoun County announced electric vehicle drivers will soon be charged to use electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations at the two county-owned and operated Metrorail parking garages.

The service has been free since the garages opened in 2022, but will change beginning February 19, 2024. The county will charge $2.10 per session. A session begins when the vehicle is plugged into the EV charging station and ends when the plug is removed or the charging process is complete. Payment can only be made at the charging station through a mobile app, which is connected to a credit or debit card.



The county will be using the collected funds to recover the ongoing costs of operating the 68 EV charging stations at the two Metrorail garages, including maintenance costs for software, hardware, labor and electricity.



Other EV charging stations are located at the Harmony Park and Ride lot, located at 39464 East Colonial Highway, just east of Hamilton. Fees for EV charging at the Harmony location were previously established in 2011 at $1.44 per session. The fee at Harmony will increase to $2.10 per session starting February 19, to align with the fees at the Metrorail stations and to cover current electricity costs.

Click here for more information on where to find county-operated charging stations.